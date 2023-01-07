Udupi (Karnataka):

One of the suspects arrested by the NIA in the latest raids in Karnataka in the terror network case is found to be the son of a block level Congress leader in Udupi district. Following this, BJP Udupi MLA Raghupathy Bhat launched a scathing attack on the Congress, demanding that all the family members of the arrested youth should be investigated.

As per sources, the arrested Reeshan, one of the suspects arrested by the NIA, is the son of Udupi district's Brahmavar Block Congress General Secretary Tajuddin. Reeshaan is among the six persons arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during the raids conducted on Thursday. The raids were conducted in connection with a case related to the IS (Islamic State) network in the state.

Targetting the Congress after the arrest of Reeshan, the BJP MLA said, "He (Reeshan) is already arrested and an investigation is on. Disturbing information is coming out in the investigations. I demand the government and NIA to intensify the probe, especially in the coastal region, where there is suspicion on many such persons indulging in disruptive activities," he said.

"I want to question the Congress party. Tajuddin is not an ordinary worker. He is the Block Congress General Secretary. He is at the forefront of party activities. He is very close to the Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and he is very close to Ullal Congress MLA U T Khadar," Bhat asserted. He further said that the Congress party has to take responsibility when the son of an office bearer of the party is caught in connection with a terror case.

"Will he be sacked from the post of secretary? I have released a photo with Congress leaders," Bhat said. Reeshan's family should also be investigated. Reeshan's mother is a lecturer at a government college and and a written complaint against her has been submitted to Education Minister Nagesh, he added. Audios of statements against the college have been given to the minister, he said.