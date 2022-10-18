Patna: A special investigation team of Chandigarh police arrested an alleged cyber fraudster during a raid in Bihar to arrest 13 cyber fraudsters, who allegedly duped over a dozen people in Chandigarh of more than Rs 75 lakhs. According to sources, the accused has been arrested from Digha by a 10-member SIT, which is in Patna looking for the 13 cyber fraudsters and tracing their mobile numbers, address and bank account details.

The accused has allegedly duped one Jagdish Prasad Yadav of Chandigarh of Rs 4.80 lakh. Police said Yadav has transferred Rs 2.40 lakh each to the accounts of Ravi Kumar of Digha and Anbu Kumar of Siwan. An official said that Jagdish Prasad's son Birendra Yadav lives in Canada. One accused Birendra and his friend Cheema work in a company in Canada.

On July 6, the duo called Jagdish in one such fraud call as per police. The SIT has conducted raids in the areas of Digha, Kadamkuan, Shastrinagar. According to sources, all the cyber frauds are being told from Bihar and Jharkhand and have cheated more than a dozen people in Chandigarh. The accused are said to hail from Silao, Sarmera, Dehri, Ranchi, Dumka and Jamtara.

As per police, the fraudsters used to make internet calls to the people of Chandigarh and dupe them in the name of police and lottery officials. In the investigation, the Chandigarh police traced more than a dozen such accounts, which are from Bihar and Jharkhand. Police are verifying the names and addresses of these accounts.