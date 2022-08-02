Gurugram: Police in Gurugram arrested three members of an inter-state gang of thugs cheating people in the name of liquor delivery. The accused have been identified as Javed, Taslim Khan and Sabir. Four mobile phones, ATM cards, debit cards, SIM cards and thousands of rupees in cash have been recovered from their possession, ACP Crime Preetpal Singh said.

Also read: Beware! Fraudsters using fake money transfer apps to hoodwink people

He said that the accused are being interrogated and more arrests will be made. According to the ACP (Crime), the kingpin based in Bharatpur of Rajasthan disguised as a liquor contractor had created a fake ID on social media with the name Jagdish, a wine contractor. The accused duped people by offering home delivery of liquor and taking the money from them in advance. Police said the accused also used to send morphed videos to the people and blackmail them.