Begusarai (Bihar): A court in Begusarai has issued an arrest warrant against the filmmakers Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor citing objectionable scenes in her web series 'XXX'. The district president of the Ex-Servicemen Association, Shambhu Kumar, had filed a case in a Begusurai court against the web series last year.

The complainant had alleged that the series features several objectionable scenes related to a soldier’s wife. Speaking about the case, Begusarai advocate Hrishikesh Pathak told that the web series was put on a shoddy web series portal by the company's producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in which Indian soldiers were insulted.

The Begusarai court had summoned Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor and ordered them to register their presence. The orders were reportedly received by the staff at Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's office, but the sources were informed that both were not at the office at the moment. The summons followed an arrest warrant issued today.