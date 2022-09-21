Patna: Barely a week after the Begusarai firing incident shook the entire state, a similar incident has taken place in the Matihani police station area of the same district on Wednesday.

Criminals opened fire on a 500-metre stretch shooting multiple rounds in the air, sources told ETV Bharat. While police are probing the firing incident, no one has been arrested so far. According to reports, this time too, there were four criminals on a scooty and a motorcycle.

Locals said the four seemed drunk as they kept on waving their weapons towards the public and opened fire a few times. The incident happened fired a hundred meters north of Old Thana Chowk. The criminals opened fire between the gate of KL High School in front of Matihani block and moved ahead. After this, at a distance of about 100 meters from the gate of the Matihani police station, they again fired in the air and fled towards Begusarai.

Also read: Redux of Begusarai shootout now in Vaishali district

A team headed by Matihani police station head Vivek Bharti is investigating the matter. SP Yogendra Kumar said that the criminals who fired the bullets have been identified and will be arrested soon.

It is worth noting that on September 13, from Bachwara to Chakia, criminals fired several rounds on a stretch of around 30 km killing one person and injuring 11 others.