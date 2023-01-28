Agartala (Tripura): The Congress party announced a list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Tripura Assembly elections to be held in February. Of them, Congress leader and party's only sitting MLA Sudip Roy Barman will contest from Agartala. The Grand Old Party drew a blank in the 2018 polls in the State even as Barman joined it from the BJP and won a bypoll on Congress ticket.

There is not a clearly defined electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left Front as yet. However, the leaders of both parties have decided to have seat sharing in the February elections so as to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On its part, the BJP has rejected the separate statehood demand for Tipra land and refrained from reaching an alliance with Tipra Motha regional party.

In the BJP's first list announced for 48 out of 60 seats, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha's name figured and he will contest from Town Bardowali constituency in this election. The remaining 12 seats will be announced by the BJP soon, sources said.