Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight made an emergency landing in Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday night. The HM, who was on his way to Agartala, could not land due to adverse weather conditions. Shah will be spending the night at Hotel Radisson Blu in Guwahati, and will be leaving for Agartala on Thursday morning.