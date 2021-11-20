Agartala: A devastating fire accident has turned 18 houses into ashes in Hamsapara relief camp situated under the Panisagar sub-division of Tripura’s North district on Saturday.

Speaking about the incident, Bruno Msha, general secretary of Mizoram Bru Displaced Peoples Forum (MBDPF) said, around 18 huts were turned into ashes after a massive fire engulfed huts at Hamsapara camp at around 8.30 am on November 20. Around 17 houses were burnt down while 11 houses were dismantled to prevent spread of raging fire, he added.

An house owner stated that in the houses, three families jointly kept their assets worth Rs 2,00,000/- each, while 11 other houses could not accommodate household items.

Explaining the reason behind the mishap, a senior police official told ETV Bharat that the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit. “Around 18 makeshift huts were burnt down due to the fire which broke out from a electrical short circuit in the camp and few adjacent huts were dismantled to avoid the spread of raging fire,” he said adding that no injuries or deaths were reported yet. He informed that local administration and police are on the spot for further investigation.

While 32,000 Bru migrants are currently being resettled in 11 locations across Tripura as per quadripartite agreement between the Government of India, state governments of Tripura, Mizoram and the migrants signed in January last year, many of them still continue to live in the camps as the resettlement sites are being readied.