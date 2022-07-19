Guwahati : Another Assam student has been arrested and booked under UAPA by the police for a "controversial Facebook post" wherein the student has claimed to be supporting the banned militant outfit ULFA-I led by Paresh Baruah. Earlier on May 17, Barshashree Buragohain, B.Sc (mathematics) second semester student was arrested by the police for reportedly writing a poem on the anti-talk outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Udalguri district police on Sunday have arrested 22-year-old college student Pramod Kalita, a second-year student of Tangla College, for allegedly supporting the ULFA-I in a Facebook post. Kalita was presented at a local court on Monday and the court has remanded him to judicial custody. Kalita has been booked under sections 120B, 121, 121A of Indian Penal Code and under Section 39 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against the state and supporting a banned extremist outfit.

In his post, Kalita, had allegedly stated in English and Assamese that he was willing to lay down his life for ULFA-I and Paresh Baruah is close to his heart. After Barshashree Buragohain, Kalita is the second student arrested by the Assam police within two months for the same reason. The 19-year-old girl student has been in prison for the past two months. Last week, based on her written appeal, Golaghat district court allowed her to sit in the second semester examinations, that commenced from Monday.

The Gauhati High Court will hear her bail application on July 21.The girl student was picked up by the police on May 17 for posting "anti-national" poems on social media, forcing her family members to appeal to the Assam government to let her appear for the undergraduate exam.--IANS

