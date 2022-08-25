Guwahati: Assam state unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) launched an agitational program against Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government demanding the use of Assamese language as the medium of instruction in government-aided schools in the state. A fortnight ago, the state government had taken a decision to introduce the English language as the medium of instruction from Classes 3 to 10 in the government-aided schools in Assam. The student organizations in the state had vehemently opposed and criticized the decision of the government.

Criticizing the leadership of All Assam Students Union (AASU) for their opposition to the government decision, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma categorically stated that he would not run his government following the diktat of AASU. Claiming that the leaders of AASU who have crossed the age limit of remaining a student long ago have no moral right to talk about the medium of instruction in the school. Dr. Sarma also criticized top intellectuals of the state including the President of Asam Sahitya Sabha, the highest literary body of the Assamese language, for their opposition to the government decision.

Meanwhile, the Assam unit of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organization affiliated with the Sangh family through a press communique, opposed the government's decision and urged the government to reconsider its decision. When asked about his opinion to ABVP's opposition to the government decision, Jayanta Malla Baruah, newly inducted minister to Dr Sarma's Cabinet, uttered loose comments and compared the student organization with thieves and dacoits. The Minister has been reportedly summoned by Nagpur for his controversial remark on ABVP.

The ABVP has launched its mass signature campaign against the state government's decision. Interestingly, the ABVP has started its mass signature campaign in Nalbari, from where Minister Jayanta Malla was elected to the Assam assembly. It is observed that the medium of instruction movement would be hijacked by the ABVP and the BJP government will soon take a 'U' turn on the issue.