Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem scores his season's best 82.05 meters for him.

Rohit with the 3rd attempt of 78.72 m

Neeraj Chopra third attempt: 86.37m. He stays at fourth position.

Jaw-dropping moment!

Anderson Peters makes a massive 90.46 meters in his second attempt.

Meanwhile, Paul is not having a great outing as he scores 13.86m in his third attempt.

Procedure: Every athlete will get three throws in this round. Following this, the top eight performers will move to the championship round where they will have three attempts again.

Rohit had a slight improvement of 78.05 m in his second attempt. Arshad Nadeem comes up with a 75 meter throw.

Javelin throw updates:

Neeraj Chopra after second attempt

Neeraj Chopra Second attempt: 82.39m. He is now fourth in the list.

Grenada's Anderson Peters threw his spear at 90.21m in the first attempt while Julian Weber is second in the list with 86.86. A tall order for Chopra who is yet to touch 90m.

Fact:

Anju Bobby George is the first and lone India to have clinched India its World Athletics Championships medal in Paris 2003 where she recorded a jump of 6.70m to win bronze for India.

Rohit Yadav comes up with a throw of 77.96 m.

Neeraj Chopra

First attempt: The champion is here. But not a great start from him. Neeraj Chopra's first attempt was a foul.

Men’s triple jump final

Eldhose Paul’s attempts: 16.37, 16.79

Second attempt: 16.79, a slight improvement from the first one. It still won't be enough for Paul for a podium finish. Paul needs to crack the distance of over 17 if he has any shot on medal.

Eldhose Paul after first round

First attempt: Eldhose Paul has jumped 16.37 m in his first attempt. He is currently at the fifth position.

Eldhose Paul's personal best: 16.99m

Following is the schedule for today's fixtures

6:10am - Men's 4x400m Relay HEAT - India

6:30am Men's Triple Jump FINAL - Eldhose Paul

7:05am - Javelin Throw FINAL - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav