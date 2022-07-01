Stockholm: Satisfied with his own performance and aiming to follow suit in his chase of the elusive 90m mark which India's Olympic Gold medallist missed by a whisker in the Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra said he didn't feel any pressure of being an Olympic champion and will continue to thrive for better. As the javelin thrower eyes World Championships at Oregon, he emphasised the need to keep it simple and the importance of training. He speaks from Stockholm, Sweden.

Watch: Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Click on the video for the full interview...