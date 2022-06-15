New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra just keeps marching ahead. Chopra did it back then in terms of achievements when he won India its second individual Olympic gold medal after Abhinav Bindra in Tokyo. And he did it now by sending his javelin a metre farther when he stepped on to the athletics ground in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

On Tuesday, Chopra lifted both his hands and exulted in a similar fashion as he did in Tokyo. He crushed his own national record to create a new one with a throw of 89.30 metres, his previous best being 88.07 metres in Patiala in March last year.

Neeraj Chopra won silver behind Finnish favourite Oliver Helander, who too achieved his personal best with a throw of 89.93 meters to earn a place at the podium.

Read: Watch: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record with 89.30m Javelin throw

Staying out for nearly 10 months since the historic night in Tokyo, he stood second, won silver behind Finnish favourite Oliver Helander, who too achieved his personal best with a throw of 89.93 meters to earn a place at the podium. The athlete, who had expressed his wish earlier in a press conference for heading towards breaching the much revered 90m mark, would welcome the result that came out after the Tokyo high.

When Chopra won the gold medal with a throw of 87.58 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on August 7, 2021 and with the body language that followed, he knew he had clinched gold for India. However, the achievement was still not his personal best in terms of numbers.

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Eyeing glory in 2022, Neeraj to fly to Turkey for training

Before yesterday, he had achieved a distance of 88.07m during the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Patiala in 2021. Asian Games at Jakarta in 2018 saw him clinching gold where he earned himself 88.06m, also a national record. His fourth-best came at a crucial juncture where he had just recuperated from elbow injury. Despite all odds, Neeraj threw 87.86 m at the ACNE League meeting in Potchefstroom, South Africa, to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. After missing an entire season due to injury, he breached the Olympic qualification mark of 85m in his fourth attempt and secured the top place at the international event .

Here's is a list of Chopra's best throw