London: Liverpool made sure this thrilling Premier League title race will go to the final day after the Reds came from behind to seal a crucial 2-1 victory at Southampton on Tuesday night. Knowing that defeat at St. Mary's would lead to Manchester City being crowned 2021/22 champions, a Liverpool side showing nine changes from the team that won the FA Cup final on Saturday, went behind to a stunning Nathan Redmond goal.

Read: Gurinder to lead India men's team in Hockey 5s tournament at Lausanne

But they responded with goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip to set up a grandstand finale to the season. The race for the title is out of Liverpool's hands, however, as City are one point ahead going into their last match at home to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

If City match Liverpool's result against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, they will become Premier League champions for the sixth time. But should City draw or lose and Liverpool win, the Reds will take the title for the second time in three years. If City lose and Liverpool draw and both sides end up on the same number of points, the only way the title will return to Anfield is if there is a massive swing in goal difference.

Read: Srikanth enters second round of Thailand Open

The focus in the Premier League now turns to Thursday and the battle at the other end of the table, where Everton know that a win at home to Crystal Palace will guarantee their Premier League status next season. Burnley travel to Aston Villa looking for at least a point to move above Leeds United and out of the relegation zone.

ANI