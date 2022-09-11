New York (US): Ons Jabeur emphasized that after missing out on her first major title in the US Open final against Iga Swiatek, she is not going to give up and will try to win next time. The Tunisian's groundbreaking career has been patiently paved by incremental progress. Despite a valiant comeback in the second set, Jabeur fell 6-2, 7-6(5) to World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the US Open final.

"I struggled to win my first WTA title. It took me time. So I believe this will take me time. The most important thing is accepting it, and learning from the finals that I lost. But yeah, definitely I'm not someone that going to give up. I am sure I'm going to be in the final again. I will try my best to win it," Jabeur told reporters after the loss. "To be honest with you, I have nothing to regret because I did everything possible. I wish I had served a little bit better today. It would have helped me a lot," she said. "You know Iga, how she plays in finals. It's very tough to beat her. I will keep positive and work on the missing things today," Jabeur said.

With the No.2 position in mind, Jabeur already has her eyes on chasing Swiatek down for the No.1 ranking next season."She improved a lot I think her forehand and her serve. She's always been solid in the backhand. That's kind of tough. Physically she's everywhere. She can bring any ball. It's always tough to play someone that puts one more shot in," said the US Open runner-up.

"It will always be great to compete against Iga. I was joking when I said I don't like her. I'll forgive her when she gives me a Rolex or something," Jabeur said.

Jabeur is already targeting what would be her debut at the WTA finals in Fort Worth, Texas. A successful run there could help her begin to close the gap on World No.1. "It's like a mini Grand Slam, I call it. I always dreamed of playing this one. I will maybe show myself there and build more confidence to really get ready for the next season because I feel like I have a lot to show next season," Jabeur said. "Catching up in the ranking, I know she has a lot of defending points. I have none. That's kind of the goal," she added. (ANI)