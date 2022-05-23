Mumbai: The French Open is underway and former India Tennis player Gaurav Natekar had his say on Novak Djokovic's face-off against Rafael Nadal after former's Australian Open snub that took Nadal to a record 21st Grand Slam men’s title, Stefanos Tsitsipas prospects at the Roland-Garros and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia rise in the sport.

On Djokovic-Nadal potential face-off

Gaurav Natekar: Let the face-off happen first. They are professionals and legends of the game. They know that each match can not be taken lightly. Certainly, it's going to be playing in their minds. I think Djokovic has been wanting to win the 21st slam. He got unlucky a couple of times in the US Open and he couldn't play in the Australian Open. That wasn't unlucky though, a part of it was his doing. Everybody is talking about it. I think Djokovic realises he has a few more Grand Slams and a few more years left to play than Nadal. I have gone on record and said that Djokovic will win 25 Grand Slams. He had lost out on a couple of them at the US Open and the Aussie Open. But I still believe he has it in him to win 3 or 4 more slams.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' prospects at Roland Garros

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Gaurav Natekar: I have always said that Tsitsipas is the one among the crop of youngsters who will win a Grand Slam. He came so close earlier this year but really couldn't make it. Injuries are something that these players know and live with it. They know how to recover from it. Tsitsipas has enough experience not only at the French Open but even otherwise. I personally think he is not going to lose in the first and second round unless somebody plays outstanding Tennis. I think he is going to go deep into the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia's rise and his chances of winning the title

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia

Gaurav Natekar: Anybody can defeat anybody on a given day. There have been so many instances. Nadal was young when he won his first Grand Slam. Of course, Alcaraz is 19 and he is coming off a dream run. Is it possible for him to beat everyone and win the slam? Of course, it is. Do I think it will happen? I am going to say no. For a couple of reasons. Playing a grand slam requires a very different mentality. It requires very different preparation. One has to learn to pace oneself and peak at the right time. There is a lot of experience involved off the court as well. Alcaraz has already shown the world that he is the flagbearer of world tennis in the years to come. But I think that he will go deep in the French Open, but I don't think he is going to win it.

