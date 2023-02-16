Mumbai: India cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car was chased on Thursday, the windows of which were smashed with a baseball bat after he refused to take pictures with fans. The police complaint has eight persons named as accused for harassing Shaw, who smashed into the windshield of his car and later demanded Rs 50,000 from him.

Two persons -- Shobhit Thakur and Sana or Sapna Gill -- have been identified so far as accused after a formal complaint was lodged by Shaw's friend, who was present with him during the incident. However, both the alleged attackers have accused Shaw of picking up the fight initially. The entire episode that eventuated with a broken windshield and a demand for money originated at a posh hotel in Mumbai's Oshiwara after a few fans requested Shaw for a selfie.

To which Shaw obliged but he had them removed by the hotel manager and his friend after he was requested for more pictures. An enraged group of fans waited for him outside the hotel, some with baseball bats, and surrounded him when he arrived, according to the complaint.

Shaw, who was with his friend, managed to escape but his car was followed by a group of people, who later attacked the windshield of the vehicle by a baseball bat when it stopped at the traffic light junction.