Adelaide: Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat in their T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands here on Wednesday. Zimbabwe did get a point after rain interfered in the match against South Africa. They pull off a splendid win over Pakistan that went down to the wire. However, the loss against Bangladesh must have hurt after coming so close to the finishing let yet ending on a losing note.

The Captains:

Scott Edwards: That's what we were going to do (bowling). It's been under covers for a few days. We've got Logan in for Pringle, obviously after Bas's concussion. (Batting) For us, it's just a few tactical errors that are probably going wrong. We just haven't built those partnerships. Hopefully today's the day, get some middle-order runs and we'll be good to go. We still got two games to go, looking forward to a good game against Zimbabwe.

Craig Ervine: We'll bat first. Looks like a really good surface. The sun's out. I don't think it'll change too much. We're looking to get a decent score on the board and defend it. The start for us (with the bat) has been a bit of an issue, we lost a cluster of wickets in the last two games. We need to assess new conditions at a new venue and then build on that. One change. Bradley Evans is out for Luke Jongwe. He picked up a niggle in the last game against Bangladesh.

The Teams:

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva (w), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c/w), Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren and Brandon Glover.