Galle, Sri Lanka: A few local residents protesting against Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who as per reports now has fled the country after demonstrators stormed into his official residence in central Colombo, tried to break into the arena at Galle International Stadium while Australia, Sri Lanka match as underway.

Videos and pictures are shared by journalists where a massive crowd is seen approaching the stadium, demanding ouster of the President in the wake of the biggest economic crisis since independence that has gripped the cash-strapped island nation. However, the locals were stopped by the security as claimed by several media reports.

Some of them were witnessed protesting outside the stadium premises while others headed straight to the Galle Fort. At least 30 people, including two policemen, were injured in clashes between security personnel and protesters some of them holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets.

Rajapaksa, who was facing calls for resignation since March, was using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April. According to sources, the President had been moved out of his residence on Friday, in anticipation of Saturday's protests. His whereabouts was unknown as protesters have now occupied both his office and official residence.

About the match, left-arm spin bowler Prabath Jayasuriya took six wickets for 118 on debut as Sri Lanka bowled out Australia for 364 and reached 8 for no loss at lunch on day two of the second cricket test. Steve Smith, who had posted his 28th test century on Friday, was finished unbeaten on 145. The Australian vice-captain's vigil lasted for more than six hours in which he faced 272 deliveries and hit 16 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins has urged the world to donate wholeheartedly to Sri Lanka. The pace-bowling stalwart posted a video on social media and listed the hardships being faced by the island's people, many of whom are not able to get two square meals a day.

Cummins, Unicef's Australia ambassador who is in Sri Lanka playing a two-Test series, tweeted, "Sri Lanka is facing its worst humanitarian crisis in decades. I recently sat down with Kowsala and Sathuja (two local girls) in Sri Lanka to speak about their experience and learn more about what's happening on the ground."