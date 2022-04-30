Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss on Saturday and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. For Mumbai, Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya will feature in the squad while Rajasthan is fielding the same team.

At the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We would like to bowl first. What we have seen over the course of the tournament, it suits us. We like to chase. We have a couple of changes. Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Brevis and Unadkat. Preparation has been good, most of it has been done before the tournament. Hopefully we have some fun in the middle, that's what we have been missing. We want to try and see how we enjoy ourselves. It's important to stick together as a group."

RR captain Sanju Samson said, "We are happy to set a target, we have done that 7-8 times already. We have been playing some good cricket, it's easy be to be complacent, but we are taking this game as really important. We are playing with the same team."

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith