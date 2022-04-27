Mumbai: Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday here at the Wankhede Stadium in 40th Indian Premier League (IPL) match. GT will field the same team whereas Washington Sundar comes back into Sunrisers Hyderabad side.

At the toss, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said, "We are gonna bowl first. Playing on a fresh wicket and not sure how the wicket is gonna play. There might be something in it for the bowlers initially. With our batting line-up it's better that we know exactly how much we are chasing, gives us more clarity. No changes for us. We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl.

On the other hand, Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said, "The surfaces have been pretty good throughout, it's a good opportunity today. Washington Sundar comes in for Suchith. He is totally excited to be back has recovered fairly quickly and big player for our team. Both (Lockie and Umran) guys are keen to bowl fast and we do have reasonable gaps between games which I think is important and that's where you look to manage as best as you can but obviously you take conditions into account as well and at the moment he (Umran) is fit and ready."

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.