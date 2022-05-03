Mumbai: Gujarat Titans won the toss on Tuesday and opted to bat against Punjab Kings in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will field an unchanged side.

At the toss, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "Wanted to bowl first. Have lost 8 tosses out of 10. We are playing good, aggressive cricket. Just that we haven't seized key moments. Pretty there's enough talent to go a long way if we seize those key moments. Same team."

On the other hand, Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya said, "Going to bat first, don't think dew will play a big role. Have to always stay on top of our games, can't be complacent. A lot of things have gone our way, but it could've gone the other way as well. I'm quite close to bowling now, but given our standing in the table, don't want to rush myself. Have the luxury of taking a couple of games off."

Teams:

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.