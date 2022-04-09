New Delhi: When Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Lalit Yadav comes up with a perspicuous explanation of his role in the squad to ETV Bharat during an interview, he exhibits clear-headedness and an individual who has got the back of his star captain Rishabh Pant and legendary coach Ricky Ponting.

"I want to bat deep, and then hit freely," the fast-rising star says upon equiry.

In a squad dotted with established names such as Rishabh Pant, Akshar Patel, David Warner, among others, the 25-year-old Yadav has moved up with creditable 48 runs from 38 balls in the first match against Mumbai Indians and his useful 25 runs in the next against Gujarat Titans.

Lalit Yadav displays his wide array of shots during practice session at Delhi Capitals' camp.

With five wickets, he is not only a vital cog in the team but provides an extremely crucial balancing act to DC. Like every child, he too wants to represent the country but is currently focused on job at hand - "to give hundred percent to the team".

During a conversation with this website, Yadav talks about his interactions with skipper Rishabh Pant and what powerful batting means to him.

Excerpts:

Q. How is it to be in the same group with legendary Ricky Ponting and established stars like Rishabh Pant? What have you learned from them?

A. Rishabh always gives me freedom and allows everyone to execute what one has in his mind. At times, he's strict too but most of the time he's calm and composed on the field. Speaking of Ricky as the Head Coach, I think he mostly talks about mental strength on the field. He himself is the legend of this game and when he says things like, 'Oh, what a player! You can play anywhere in the world' for me, it means a lot. It motivates me a lot. We've discussed technical stuff and how to dominate the game. He has helped me understand better what shot is required at times. It has helped me enhance the range of shots over covers and in the mid-field area. I feel really lucky to be a part of DC for the third consecutive year. I am grateful that I am able to learn from someone like Ricky sir and I am enjoying it a lot.

Q. Tell us about your role in the team? How do you plan on going about your innings?

A. I consider myself as a batting all-rounder. I am working on myself to establish as a full-time all-rounder but as of now, I think I am a batting all-rounder. I am learning new skills when it comes to bowling that I could fit on all the characteristics that are required for an all-rounder. I usually come to bat at the 5th or 6th position, mostly during the 15-16th over which is a very crucial time of the innings. I try to take it as deep as I can because, in the last couple of overs, you can hit freely. I always think that it's important to keep the wickets in hand around 15-16th over and take the game towards the final ball of the innings. It really helps me in my game. I believe, there are more chances of winning especially when you're chasing.

Q. Being an all-rounder yourself, what do you look to learn from Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel?

A. All-rounders are very imp in modern-day cricket, especially in T20. It gives me the opportunity to learn from all-rounders who are playing international T20s. Thanks to DC, I have become quite close to Axar Bhai, and the time I spend with him off the field has helped me learn a lot. Like our first match this year, when both of us managed to chase MI's target down.

Lalit Yadav bowls during a practice session at Delhi Capitals' camp.

Q. What do you think about aggressive batting in the IPL? How do you plan on going about it? How much do you practice playing big shots in the nets?

A. Since my initial days of cricket, my approach has been to play attacking cricket. I think I am built like this to hit long sixes plus it suits my game also. Along with that, I've worked smartly on my batting technique because at this level nobody is going to give you ball in the favourable areas and allow you to hit sixes that easily. You've to pick the right delivery at the right time. Power hitting is all about timing. We discuss this with Watto about how he used to be consistent while hitting those big sixes. It's more of knowing yourself better and giving yourself adequate time on the wicket.

Q. Take us through your bowling preparation. Do you think all-rounders have changed the complexion of the game, especially in white-ball cricket?

A. Yes, it's a plus point for any team if they have a sixth bowler in their side. It helps to bring balance to the team. Sometimes the main bowler has an off day, so an extra bowler can give you one or two good overs. It gives an extra comfort level to the skipper.

Q. About your dreams of playing for India...

A. It is the dream of any child who plays cricket to represent India one day, and mine isn't any different. I am taking one step at a time. I have come into this IPL season after a good Ranji season as well, and currently, my focus is to give my best for DC. The franchise has shown a lot of faith in me after getting me back at the auction, and I want to give my 100 percent here at the moment.