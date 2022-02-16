Kolkata: India won the toss and elected to field against West Indies in the first T20 Internationals here at Eden Gardens.

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi will make his debut for the Indian cricket team.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma said, "Looks like we are going to bowl first here. I don't want to comment on the pitch as it has played differently every time. We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia. We have to keep ticking the boxes. They are going to challenge us. We are playing with five batters, one all-rounder and two spinners, Ravi Bishnoi is making his debut."

On the other hand, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said, "The toss is 50-50. We try to stay in the present."We have to bat and we have to bat well. Body is good. Had a niggle on my left knee, had time to go to the gym and physio. Now is the time to represent West Indies, this is where it counts the most, in international cricket. We had one forced change, Jason Holder misses out, he got hit in practice yesterday. Roston Chase gets an opportunity. Our analyst said 194 is the par score, so we have to bat and bat well (laughs). Let's see how well we can capitalise in the first six overs and then at the back-end, which has been a strength for us."

Playing XIs:

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Venkatesh Iyer, 7 Harshal Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: 1 Kyle Mayers, 2 Brandon King, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Kieron Pollard (capt), 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Odean Smith, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Sheldon Cottrell