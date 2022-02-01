New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal, the first runner-up of the show, is over-the-moon with the love that he is receiving after coming out even though he did not lift the trophy. Pratik said he doesn't really care about actor Tejasswi Prakash winning as he wanted to win the 15th season of Bigg Boss.

Is he happy with Tejasswi winning the show? Pratik said: "I wanted to win the show. I don't really care about her winning as I wanted to win. I don't believe in making someone a loser to win. I just believe in winning."

"Aesa nahi tha ki mujhe Karan Kundrra ko harana tha ya Tejasswi ko harana tha. I just believed in winning the show... I didn't know what was happening but when I came out I saw so much love. That's when I realised that I have already won the show."

Talking about people being upset about Tejasswi's win, Pratik said: "Sometimes what happens in a show is that somebody else wins the trophy but someone else wins over love and heart. Sometimes the love and trophy is won by the same person."

"If people are giving me so much love... It is because of my mother's prayers and my good karma... The love that I am getting right now... I genuinely appreciate it. It doesn't matter...It's their (audience's) choice who they are happy with and who they are not.

However, he praised Tejasswi's hard work in the Colors show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and said he is happy to be the first runner-up. He said: "I am very happy and I am always thankful for everything whenever I get something in my life. I am very happy, grateful and thankful. Whatever love I am receiving, I think I have got the trophy. I am very happy."

(IANS)