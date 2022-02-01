.

Tejasswi Prakash on BB15 win: Fought with my strength, not with others' weakness - video Published on: 1 hours ago



Mumbai (Maharashtra): Television actor Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday. The actor took to social media to thank her fans and followers who extended support throughout the season. The 28-year-old actor also took a sly dig at haters who are not happy with her win. Replying to critics, Tejasswi in a video message said that she won Bigg Boss 15 by fighting with her strength and not with other people's weaknesses. Along with Bigg Boss 15 trophy, Tejasswi also took home Rs 40 lakh cheque.