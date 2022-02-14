Karan Kundrra on Valentine's Day took it to his Instagram to express his love for his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash aka 'Laddoo'. He shared an adorable video and wrote "When I count my blessings, I count you twice Laddoo ❤️. Happy Valentines Day to the girl that makes my heart the happiest it's ever been @tejasswiprakash 😘".

To this, Tejasswi reverted commenting, "Babe😢😢😢 I wish I could express the way you do… I love you my Valentine 😘".

Tejasswi Prakash has been in limelight since after she won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Addressed by the fans as 'TejRan', Tejasswi and Karan met in the Bigg Boss house. The two fell in love in the show and their love story still continues. Also, currently, on the work front, Tejasswi can be seen as the lead in Ekta Kapoor's famous TV series 'Naagin 6' . Here she can be seen sharing screen with actor Simba Nagpal.

