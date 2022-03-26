Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film 'RRR' hit the theaters on 25 March. Apart from Telugu, the film released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. On the very first day, the fans were full of enthusiasm, which is why it was being assumed that the film will set a new record in the box office. The tickets were also pre-booked in great numbers. As per the reports, RRR earned around Rs 18 crore from Hindi audiences on its opening day, which is a good sign for the film. However, the net figures of the film's earnings are yet to come.

Although the Hindi version of the film has beaten the first day collections of Bollywood movies 'Tanhaji' and 'Goodnews', it failed to beat the earnings of 'Bahubali-2' (41 crores) and Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' (26 crores). At the same time, the film's earnings in other languages besides Hindi and Telugu, did not appear to reach Rs 30 crores. Preliminary figures suggest that the film has not collected even Rs 120 crore at the box office across the country. But these figures are based on estimation.

The film has collected 70 crores on the first day of the Telugu version, less than what was expected in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The budget of the film is close to Rs 500 crore. One reason that can be affecting the earnings of this movie is the occupancy of the most talked-about movie currently, 'The Kashmir Files' in theaters, even after two weeks of its release. RRR was released on Friday, March 25 worldwide and a big jump is expected in the film's earnings over the weekend.

