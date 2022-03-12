Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Malavika Mohanan, who is busy with the promotions of her latest release Maaran, spoke highly of fellow actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. On being quizzed about who inspires her as an actor, Malavika said that Samantha's work inspires her the most.

The noted actor added that Samantha has made bold career choices, which makes her more special than anyone else. "She never shies away from doing variant roles. Samantha took extra risks in her choices. For example, Family Man 2 as she knew that weightage of the series, took up the role, which has landed her in Bollywood, with grace", the Petta actor said. Malavika thinks Samantha's choices have landed her at the top of her game.

Malavika Mohanan's Maaran co-starring Dhanush has started streaming on Disney Hotstar from Friday. Malavika Mohanan is one of the most-happening actors, and her appearance in Vijay-starrer Master earned her good name. However, Malavika has just begun her career in the industry and wishes to grow at her own pace. The actor is rumoured to be bagging Prabhas' Raja Deluxe. She also has Yudhra in the making with Siddhant Chaturvedi playing the lead opposite her.