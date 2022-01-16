Mumbai (Maharashtra): The health condition of India's singing icon Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19, has worsened.

The 92-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee has developed pneumonia in addition to COVID and has been admitted to the ICU, where a team of doctors is taking care of her.

At this point, nobody is allowed to meet the singer as she continues to be under the supervision of doctors, who have said that it will take some more time for her to show signs of recovery. The doctors did not wish to comment on how long she needs to be in the ICU.

India's Nightingale had tested positive on Tuesday, January 11, after reportedly contracting the virus from one of the house helps.

Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah had on Thursday said the singer is doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

(With agency inputs)