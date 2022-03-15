Mumbai (Maharashtra): Everyone deserves a little extra attention and love on their birthday. Veteran star Neetu Kapoor is making sure to make Alia Bhatt feel special on her 29th birthday. Neetu shares a strong bond with Alia, who is relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for several years now.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor shared an adorable picture with Alia. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful inside out," she wrote alongside the image.

Alia is currently on a vacation with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. The trio is reportedly in Maldives to celebrate Alia's birthday. It is unclear if Alia's beau Ranbir will be joining her on her birthday by flying out there. The are rumoured to be tying the knot for two years. In an earlier interview, Ranbir even said that he and Alia would have been married had there been no pandemic.

On the work front, Alia has recently enthralled everyone with her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She will be next seen in RRR. Alia will also be seen with Ranbar in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will mark lovebirds' first on-screen collaboration.