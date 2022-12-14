New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub and Google on Wednesday announced to help 100 more Indian startups scale their app businesses with the second edition of Appscale Academy. Currently, nearly 50 per cent of startups India come from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

MeitY Startup Hub and Google will also launch a multi-city roadshow aiming to engage over 1,000 startups across emerging hubs like Surat, Indore, Coimbatore, Gangtok and Jaipur. The Appscale Academy is a growth and development programme to train early to mid-stage startups to build high-quality apps for the world.

"It's heartening to see the meaningful impact app developers are driving in India and across the world, and it's critical that we consistently support these startups to turn their creative ideas into scalable businesses," said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY. Appscale Academy's Class of 2022 saw apps across sectors adapt learnings from the programme to improve their user interface (UI), user experience (UX), security, user base, engagement rates and ratings.

One in three apps from the cohort doubled their visitor and install base during the programme, according to Google. "This year, we look forward to partnering with Google again to ramp up our efforts towards this community and extend the benefits of the programme to more creative app-preneurs from tier 2 and 3 cities through our multi-city roadshow," said Jeet Vijay, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub.

The second edition of 'Appscale Academy' will mark a six-month programme, through which startups will be trained on several aspects of building successful apps, including UX design, business model and monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices.

Startups will have access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry leaders. Several of them will also get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists. The applications will be accepted till February 6.

"The lives of many in India are getting transformed by technology, and local app developers and startup founders are the driving force behind this tech-led transformation. India is on its way to becoming a global hub for technology," said Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, Google Play. (IANS)

