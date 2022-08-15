Washington: Joining the people of India to honour the country's democratic journey, US President Joe Biden on Sunday said the two nations are indispensable partners. "As people around the world, including nearly four million (40 lakh) proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Biden said in a statement.

"This year, we also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our great democracies. India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity. "Our partnership is further strengthened by the deep bonds between our people. The vibrant Indian-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation," Biden said.

The US president expressed confidence that in the years ahead, the two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order, foster greater peace, prosperity and security for their people, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and address the challenges that the world is facing together. In a separate statement, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken greeted the people of India as they celebrate 75 years of independence on August 15.

"On this important day, we reflect on the democratic values that we share, and we honour the people of India who are, together, building an even brighter future," he said. "This year is especially meaningful for our two nations as we celebrate a milestone: 75 years of diplomatic relations. Our strategic partnership touches everything from climate to trade to our vibrant people-to-people ties. I am confident that, as two great democracies, our partnership will continue to contribute to the security and prosperity of our peoples and the global good. Happy Independence Day, India!" Blinken said. (PTI)