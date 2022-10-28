San Fransisco: "The bird is free," was Tesla CEO Elon Musk first tweet after taking over the microblogging giant Twitter on Friday, concluding a series of dramatic developments in the Twitter acquisition deal. The first step he took after taking over as the 'Chief Twit' is to fire its erstwhile CEO, Parag Agarwal, and three other top executives even as he had promised 'not to fire 75% staff at Twitter' earlier.

As reported by several US-based news organizations, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal have left the company's San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning as Musk began the purge of executives after closing the expected deal. Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety was also fired.

Musk closed the USD 44-billion deal to buy Twitter on Thursday. Citing people with knowledge of the situation, the US media reported that at least 4 top executives at Twitter have been fired with intentions to 'clean the house at Twitter'. General Counsel Sean Edgett is reportedly the fourth top executive who was shown the exit door along with Agarwal, Segal, and Gadde. At least one of the executives who was fired was escorted out of Twitter's office, the report further mentioned.

While the billionaire was oscillating between whether or not to finalize the deal, he and ex-CEO Parag Agrawal got into 'business' arguments quite frequently - both privately and publicly -- implying that the two did not exactly share a cordial front with each other. A series of text messages between the two that were made available in the public domain for legal reasons had also revealed some sharp exchange of comments between the two.

Agarwal was appointed Twitter CEO in November last year after the social media site's co-founder Jack Dorsey had stepped down. An IIT Bombay and Stanford alumnus, Agrawal had joined Twitter over a decade ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees at the company.

Musk had also singled out Gadde, criticizing her for her role in content moderation decisions at the company, the reports said. As the Twitter account of former US President Donald Trump was permanently suspended in January last year, Hyderabad-born Gadde was at the forefront of this dramatic decision undertaken within days of the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.

Musk had arrived at the company's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and had been meeting with engineers and advertising executives. The 51-year-old has promised to transform Twitter by loosening the service's content moderation rules, making its algorithm more transparent, and nurturing subscription businesses, as well as laying off employees. Musk at one point tried to back out of the deal but recommitted to it this month as he faced legal challenges for trying to withdraw.