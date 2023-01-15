Passenger aircraft with 72 on board crashes on runway at Nepal

New Delhi: A 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. Rescue operations are underway and the airport has been closed for the time being. A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, the spokesperson of Yeti Airlines was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

The Nepal government has summoned an emergency meeting of the cabinet, following the incident. Images and videos of the crash posted on social media platforms showed plumes of smoke billowing out of the crash site.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia expressed deep concern and grief over the unfortunate incident. The Minister tweeted, "The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti". The Chief District Officer Tek Bahadur K.C. confirmed that the bodies of 30 passengers have been recovered so far. The aircraft was proceeding towards Pokhara from Kathmandu.