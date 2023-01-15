Hyderabad: A purported video showing the final moments of the ill-fated Nepal aircraft that crashed on Sunday is doing rounds on social media. The aircraft with 72 people aboard including 68 passengers and four crew members crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport in central Nepal, reports said.

While over 30 bodies have been recovered, the chances of survival for the rest are bleak. The purported video of the crash shows it making a sharp and seemingly dangerous turn just above a house moments before it crashed. More videos showed plumes of smoke rising from the crash site as rescue operations were on.

As per reports, there were at least 10 foreigners on board the aircraft, including five Indians. They have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, Bishal Sharma, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, Sonu Jaiswal, and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said. Their fate is not immediately known.

"An ATR-72 plane of Yeti Airlines crashed today near the Pokhara Airport while flying from Kathmandu. According to the info provided by Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, 5 Indians were travelling on this flight. Rescue operations are underway," the Indian mission tweeted. The embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation, it said.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed at the Pokhara airport at around 11 am. Pokhara is a major tourist destination in the Himalayan nation. While attempting to land at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.