Hyderabad: The Yeti airlines crash that the world witnessed Sunday afternoon is a grim reminder of the fatal plane accidents, both domestic and international, the hill country has witnessed. Sunday's crash left 32 dead so far, among 68 passengers on board, five of whom were Indian nationals. As per records, there have been nearly 27 fatal crashes in Nepal in the past 27 years. Here is a list of major ten plane mishaps in the country.

Royal Nepal Airlines plane crash: On August 1, 1962, a Douglas DC-3 operated by then Royal Nepal Airlines crashed in Nepal while on an internationally scheduled passenger flight from Gaucher Airport (Tribhuvan International Airport today) to Palam Airport (Indira Gandhi International Airport today) in India killing all the 10 passengers and four staff members on board. Thai Airways plane crash: On July 31, 1992, a Thai Airways International Flight 311 while approaching the Tribhuvan International Airport from Thailand’s Don Mueang International Airport crashed, killing all 99 passengers and 14 crew members on board. Pakistan International Airlines crash: A couple of months later on September 28, 1992, Pakistan International Airlines crashed while approaching Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport killing all 155 passengers and 12 crew members. This is considered to be one of the deadliest plane crashes in the history of Pakistan International Airlines. Royal Nepal Airlines Twin Otter crash: On July 27, 2000, a Royal Nepal Airlines de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter crashed on its way from Bajhang Airport to Dhangadhi Airport killing all 25 passengers and crew on board. The aircraft was discovered to have crashed with trees on the 4,300-foot Jarayakhali Hill in the Sivalik Hills in Jogbuda, Dadeldhura, where it caught fire. Yeti Airlines Crash: In October 2008, Yeti Airlines Airliner 103- a domestic Nepali flight – crashed killing at least 14 people of which 12 were from Germany and 2 from Australia. Agni Air Crash: In October 2010, an Agni Aircraft on its flight from Kathmandu to Lukla in Nepal crashed and all 14 passengers and crew members were killed. Buddha Air flight crash: Buddha Air Flight 103, a Beechcraft 1900D commuter plane, crashed in Lalitpur, Nepal, on September 25, 2011, while attempting to land in bad weather at the nearby Kathmandu Airport killing all 19 passengers and crew members. Sita Air Crash: In September 2012, Sita Air Flight 601 (ST601), a Nepali domestic passenger flight from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport to Tenzing-Hillary Airport in Lukla crashed killing all 19 passengers on board. US- Bangla plane crash: In March 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines Flight 211 from Dhaka of Bangladesh made a crash landing at Kathmandu killing 51 of the 71 passengers on board. Tara Air plane crash: On May 30, 2022, a Tara Air Jet that had been missing was discovered wrecked on a hillside. Later, the bodies of all 22 passengers and crew members were recovered.