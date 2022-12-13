Hyderabad: Twitter is going haywire since Elon Musk took over the company so much that it identifies Norway as Nigeria. Beleive it or not, Norway's foreign ministry had to complain to Twitter on Tuesday of being labelled as an organisation representing Nigeria, in an apparent mix-up of the two countries' names.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere's Twitter account was also tagged as representing Nigeria, as was that of Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt. "Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway," the Norwegian foreign ministry tweeted.

For Twitter, Norway is Nigeria: Norwegian foreign ministry points out bizarre mix-up

Twitter places labels and small flag icons on some accounts to signal affiliation with governments.