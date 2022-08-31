Dubai: India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs in Asia Cup, securing the Super 4 spot. India scored 192 for two against Hong Kong in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday. Set into bat, India's Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) were the team's main contributors. India won their tournament opener against Pakistan by five wickets. Brief scores: India: 192/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 59 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out). (PTI)