Islamabad (Pakistan): In an incident pointing to a massive breach in security, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has alleged that her car was shot at by unidentified men.

Reham Khan tweeted about the incident slamming her former husband Imran Khan.

"On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at and two men on a motorbike held the vehicle at gunpoint! I had just changed vehicles. My PS and driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs and the greedy!” she tweeted.

While she had escaped unscathed, Reham Khan said she was outraged and concerned.

"I don’t fear death or injury but I am outraged & concerned about those who work for me," she said in another tweet.

She also shared a picture of the copy of her complaint she has filed at the concerned police station in Islamabad. Reham, however, rued that police was not registering the FIR.

"It’s 9 am. My PS & team has not had a minute of sleep & the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad. Investigation is ongoing. Waiting for a copy of the FIR," said Reham, a journalist of British-Pakistani origin and a former TV anchor.

"Allah Malik but I am feeling guilty about those close to me having to go through this. My staff loves me more than family & for them to take these risks & go through personal sacrifice is too disturbing. A lovely family celebration marred by this awful incident," she added in another tweet.

Reham Khan was married to Imran Khan from 2014 to October 30, 2015. The 48-year-old is known for being a vocal critic of Imran Khan.