Wellington: New Zealand reported 173 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 5,751.

Among the new infections, 163 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato, two in Northland and one in the Lakes District Health Board area, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 90 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units. There are 4,426 cases that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 861 cases for which links are yet to be fully established.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 8,504 currently. There were 14,638 first and second vaccine doses administered on Sunday. To date, 90 percent of New Zealanders have had their first dose and 81 percent are fully vaccinated, said a ministry statement.

ANI