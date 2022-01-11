Washington: An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale struck the Andreanof Islands, Alaska, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Tuesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.5, Occurred on 11-01-2022, 17:05:46 IST, Lat: 52.83 & Long:-167.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 605km ENE of andreanof islands, Alaska," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now.

Further details are awaited.

ANI