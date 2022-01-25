Chandigarh: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, will be conferred the Param Vishisht Seva Medal by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, the eve of Republic Day 2022. Chopra is among a total of 384 people set to receive Gallantry Awards for their contributions in respective fields.

The total list includes 2 Shaurya Chakras, 29 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 4 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 53 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 13 Yudh Seva Medals.

Last year, Chopra became the first person ever from India to win a gold medal in track-and-field event at the Olympics, selaing the first position with a throw of 87.58 meters.

The 23-year-old, who received a warm welcome when he returned to India, has also held records at the junior level. Previously, he won a gold medal for India at the Asian Games.

