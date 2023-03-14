Hyderabad: Krishna Mukherjee, well known for her role as Aliya in the television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has tied the knot with Chirag Batliwalla in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony held in Goa. With family and friends by their sides, the couple took vows amidst the lovely background of the setting sun. The actor took to Instagram and shared a number of pictures from the wedding.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "And the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor. We seek your blessings & love on our big day." The first picture shows the bride holding Chirag's chin as they sit in a mandap. The second picture shows the couple staring into their eyes, and the most stunning image, though, was the last one since it adequately showed off the enchanting wedding decor, with the beach in the background.

Fans and friends immediately began showering blessings on the newlyweds after they shared the pictures. Actor Shrenu Parikh wrote, "Congratulations love. All the best for this new journey." Another actor Neena Kulkarni wrote, "Congratulations Kishu @krishna_mukherjee768 What a handsome husband you have! You make a lovely couple. Lots of love and blessings from your paati." Surbhi Jyoti, Rakshanda Khan, and several other actors also commented.

On the professional front, she made her acting debut in 2014's Jhalli Anjali, where she played Sheena. The actor is best known for playing the roles of Shagun Shinde Jaiswal in Shubh Shagun, Priya Rehan Singhania in Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Aliya Raghav Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.