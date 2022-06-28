Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video donning a pink and white lehenga on social media. The Bigg Boss 13 star is seen dancing on a Punjabi song in her latest reel. Shehnaaz's latest look is from her performance at the Umang 2022.

On Tuesday, Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share a reel wherein she is seen dancing on Punjabi song Nasha sung by Amar Jalal And IP Singh. The actor looks gorgeous in the blingy outfit that she wore for her debut live dance performance at the star-studded gala.

Shehnaaz let the video do talking and dropped multiple sun emojis followed by her name hashtagged. Soon after Shehnaaz shared the video, her fans made it trend on social media and flooded her comment section with compliments. Impressed by Shehnaaz's video, a fan wrote, "Acing it every wayy.. Rock on Kudiye #shehnaazgill ❤️🔥." Another wrote, "Pure soul #ShehnaazGill ♥️ Spreading happiness as always 🙂 God bless u 😘."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz set the stage on fire with her performance at Mumbai Police's annual event Umang on Sunday. Shehnaaz grooved to several songs including Chikni Chameli and Nach Punjaabban.

However, what caught everyone's attention was when she stepped down from the stage and made comedian Johny Lever and others do the famous Nach Punjaabban hook step from the Jugj Jugg Jeeyo film, which stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The particular moment from her performance has been doing the rounds on the internet. Varun also shared Shehnaaz's video and tweeted, "Dhamakji too much naach." Kiara, too, reacted to Shehnaaz's performance. Before Shehnaaz performed, she said, "This is my first performance. If you like it, thank you. If you don't, still thank you."

The gala also witnessed a remarkable performance by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who grooved to his song I am the best from his film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Apart from Shehnaaz and Shah Rukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Farah Khan, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar among others were also a part of the event.

