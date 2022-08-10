New Delhi: Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava on Wednesday was rushed to the AIIMS following a heart attack, said hospital sources. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was brought to the AIIMS emergency at around 10:45 am.

"Srivastava had to be resuscitated twice and was rushed to catheterisation lab for emergency angiography," the source told a newswire. Srivastava's colleague Sunil Pal said the comedic is doing much better now. "He is doing fine now. He is out of danger," Pal said in a video he shared with the media. He also thanked Srivastava's fans for their best wishes.

Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, Sunil Pal shares health update - watch video

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s even though he first received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He has appeared in Hindi films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three.

Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.