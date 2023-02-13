Hyderabad: Rapper MC Stan's journey inside the Bigg Boss 16 house has been a remarkable one. His witty one-liners and bold demeanor helped him rule hearts in and outside the house. His bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik was also loved by many and "mandali" was clearly one of the highlights of the season.

After spending over 130 days in the house, Stan defeated Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot in the grand finale. He took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with prize money of over Rs 31 lakh. MC Stan's Bigg Boss 16 win has certainly increased curiosity around the rapper and for those who want to know his net worth to his love for brands and his journey from Pune to Bigg Boss, this read is for you.

Rap battle with Emiway Bantai ticket to fame:

For those who don't know, MC Stan is a well-known rapper. MC Stan is his stage name, he revealed on Bigg Boss that his official name is Altaf Sheikh. MC Stan's rap battle with Emiway Bantai earned him a lot of popularity on social media. He has around 8.2 million followers on Instagram. He became popular after the release of his song Khuja Mat in 2019.

Love for jewellery and luxury labels:

The rapper is also known for his flashy jewellery and luxury labelled outfits. MC Stan often sported luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton, Versace, Palm Angels and Prada during Bigg Boss16. In an episode, Stan wore a Louis Vuitton jacket worth a whopping Rs 4.5 lakh. As per a media report, Stan donned a green gradient jacket from Louis Vuitton which costs $8,600, approximately close to Rs 8 lakh in India. He was then seen wearing wore a T-shirt for Rs 40,000 and an LV monogrammed olive green shirt priced at a whopping Rs 2.5 lakh.

MC Stan net worth:

The rapper is a multi-hyphenate who is also a composer and producer. MC Stan reportedly earns Rs 1 lakh from YouTube every month while his songs and Instagram add up to the income. The net worth of the 23-year-old is reported Rs 4-5 million.

From Pune to Bigg Boss 16 win:

MC STAN has come a long way from the lanes of Tadiwala Road in Pune where he grew up listening to qawwali. Stan was just 12 when he began singing qawwali. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. Before getting into rapping, Stan was into B-boying and beatboxing.

Stan, who primarily raps in Hindi and Marathi, enjoys a loyal fanbase on YouTube. His YouTube channel has impressive views and subscriber ratio. Mc Stan carved a niche for himself with his lyrical ability and his incredible command over Marathi lingo comes in handy to express himself better. The rapper shares a great bond with his fans who even helped him win Bigg Boss 16.