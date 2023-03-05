Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is busy with a jewellery brand promotions. The actor, who was in Andhra Pradesh yesterday, has air-dashed to Chennai, Tamil Nadu for an event. Tamannaah took to social media to share her stunning look from the promotional event and her latest post invited gentle teasing from netizens.

On Sunday, Tamannaah took to Instagram to share a string of pictures and videos from her Chennai visit for brand promotions. The actor opted for a blue organza saree from clothing brand Devnaagri for the event. Ms. Bhatia looks ravishing in a beautiful saree featuring timeless sequins work with cutwork on its border. She pared the six yards of grace with a matching long-sleeved blouse featuring a square neckline and cutwork sleeves.

Tamannaah's latest look is put together by ace celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Blue-ming" followed by flower emojis. Soon after Tamannaah shared the pictures, netizens swarmed her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Few even took a dig at the actor over her rumoured romance with Vijay Varma. Tweaking the famous Karan Arjun dialogue "Thakur toh giyo," a user wrote, "Vijay Varma toh giyo."

For unversed, Tamannaah and Vijay sparked dating rumours after their kissing video from a restaurant in Goa went viral last December. Before that, the alleged lovebirds were also spotted together at a music concert in Mumbai. Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen sharing space in Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Netflix's much-awaited anthology Lust Stories 2.