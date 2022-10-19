Mumbai: Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, on Tuesday midnight sent a warm birthday wish to his brother Sunny Deol. Taking to Instagram, Bobby shared a picture which he captioned, "I Love You Bhaiya #happybirthday."

In the picture, both actors could be seen hugging each other in warm clothes. Soon after the Race 3 actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and birthday wishes for the Gadar actor. Actor Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Dear Sunny" while Esha Gupta dropped heart emojis. Actor Rahul Dev commented on Bobby's birthday post for Sunny and wrote, "Happy birthday Sunny Bhaiya ❤️."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sunny was recently seen in a thriller film Chup alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt. Helmed by R Balki, the film received positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in director Anil Sharma's next film Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, and in Apne 2 along with Bobby Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra. The actor will also be seen in Soorya, a Hindi remake of Malayalam crime thriller Joseph.

Meanwhile, Bobby was recently seen in Prakash Jha's political drama series Aashram Season 3 which premiered on MX Player and received positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. Apart from that, he also has director Anil Sharma's next Apne 2 along with Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and his father Dharmendra.