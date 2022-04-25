Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Sunny Deol is currently shooting in Jaipur for his next titled Soorya, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller Joseph and his look from the upcoming film is out. Taking to social media, the actor has shared his first look from the film on Monday.

In the picture Sunny is seen sporting a heavy beard and his hair is combed back. The actor is seen sitting on a staircase dressed in a simple brown coloured cotton shirt paired with grey pants and brown sandals. Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the first look from the film and wrote, "He had all the happiness, but then the journey of life took away his happiness and he was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But Soorya found a purpose.... #Soorya."

Talking about the character, a source close to the film shared: "He had all the happiness but then the journey of life took away his happiness and he was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But Soorya found a purpose." The film will be directed by M. Padmakumar, who also helmed the original.

Joseph is 2018 released crime thriller starring Joju George. The Malayalam thriller revolves around the lives of four retired policemen with a focus on Joseph, the central character, and his family being investigated in a case. Except Sunny's casting, other details about the Hindi remake of Joseph are still under wraps. Meanwhile, Sunny will also be seen in Gadar 2 and Apne 2.